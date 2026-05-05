Pokermancer turns poker into a grid-based roguelike puzzler on iOS

It's less about hands and more about how you draw the line between them

Pokermancer is out now on iOS, with Android pre-registration open

Forms poker hands by tracing paths across a 4x4 grid

Trinkets, bosses, and hazards reshape each run

If Balatro and a poker puzzler had a baby, it would likely be Pokermancer. The visuals are immediately familiar. Card-heavy, stylish, and clearly taking notes from one of the most celebrated roguelikes of recent years. Whether that's inspiration or coincidence is hard to say, but if you loved Balatro and want something in a similar vein on mobile, Pokermancer is out now on iOS.

So, how is Pokermancer not your average poker game? Well, instead of building a standard poker hand, you're tracing paths through a 4x4 grid of cards to form hands and hit a target score here. Cleared cards cascade away, and new ones fall from your deck, which sounds simple until you realise that where you drag matters just as much as the hand you make. Positioning is half the game.

Between rounds, you spend gold in a break room on trinkets and items that change how you score, which is where the build-crafting side takes over. Discover the right synergy between trinkets and modest hands, and start turning into massive point totals. Get it wrong, and you're improvising.

Each table introduces new hazards, too, ranging from frozen cards and burning cards to statically charged cards and more. On top of that, every fifth round, a boss rewrites the rules entirely. Adapt or lose the run. There are 25-plus boss conditions across the game, which should keep things unpredictable well into the late stages.

Beat all five tables, and Overtime unlocks an ascending difficulty system with ten ranks that strips away resources and adds new challenges. Beyond that, there's an Endless mode for anyone who refuses to stop.

Pokermancer boasts no ads, no loot boxes, no pay-to-win. Free through the first two tables, one purchase to unlock everything else. Pre-registration is open on Android if you're not on iOS.

Our list of the best roguelikes on iOS is worth a browse if you want more in the same space.