Duck Detective: Ghost Glamping sees the avian investigator return to mobile today

Take on a new mystery in Duck Detective: Ghost Glamping

This time around it's solving whether or not ghosts haunt a fancy campsite

Step into the webbed feet of Eugene McQuacklin for another 2-3 hour mystery

It's a well-known fact that ducks make the best detectives. Alright, I made that up, but if developer Happy Broccoli Games had it their way, they certainly would be. Because their iconic investigatory avian is making his grand return with the launch of Duck Detective: Ghost of Glamping, now available to purchase for iOS and Android!

Eugene McQuacklin is just like every hardboiled detective, with a failed marriage and a crippling substance (bread) abuse problem. We've previously seen him untangle the evidence in the first entry of the series, The Secret Salami, but you won't need any prior knowledge before jumping into this mystery.

Ghost of Glamping is a deceptively short title, clocking in at only 2-3 hours. But in between, you'll be faced with a campsite haunted by a possibly-real, possibly-not ghost. It's up to you to quiz the suspects, examine the evidence and hopefully exorcise the literal or metaphorical ghosts haunting the campground.

While it may be short, Duck Detective isn't lacking in quality. From a fully voiced cast to the gorgeous paper cutout-style graphics, you'll find plenty to enjoy here. Admittedly, the short playtime may put some people off.

But if so, good news! You can jump in and give Duck Detective: Ghost of Glaming a go entirely for free, with a single payment in order to unlock the full experience. If our positive Duck Detective review of the original isn't enough to sway you, then maybe experiencing it for yourself is the way to go?

