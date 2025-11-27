NBA 2K26: MyTeam Mobile launches tomorrow, bringing basketball action to mobile

NBA 2K26: MyTeam Mobile is set to launch tomorrow for iOS and Android

It offers a companion experience to NBA 2K26 with full cross-progression

Jump into distinct modes to build your ideal NBA lineup

While basketball may not be that popular over here in the UK, I know worldwide it's huge. So, for all of you aficionados of the basket (or whatever you might call yourselves), you'll be glad to know that you can take the action of the big leagues into your hands soon enough with the launch of NBA 2K26: MyTeam Mobile tomorrow.

In case you're not familiar, MyTeam Mobile is not precisely the same as having NBA 2K26 fully fledged on your phone (unlike the Apple Arcade version). But what it does come with is the ability to manage your team and carry over your progression between platforms. Basically, it might be truncated, but it still ties into the 'main' release.

So, what can you actually do in MyTeam Mobile? Well, you can assemble your chosen NBA lineup from a roster of famous players, either by collecting them normally or purchasing them from the Auction House. You'll be able to test out different player comps and tactics, among other things.

Nothin' but net

If you're looking to actually get into the basketball action, then don't worry, because NBA 2K26: MyTeam Mobile comes packed with plenty of that. Be it 3v3 and 5v5 in Breakout mode or Showdown mode, where you'll be able to see how your full team performs against real-life compositions as you climb the leaderboards.

While it may be a mobile spinoff, NBA 2K26: MyTeam Mobile promises to offer the same console-level fun, with full Bluetooth controller support to boot. So keep your sneakers handy and keep an eye out for MyTeam Mobile tomorrow!

