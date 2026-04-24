Drova: Forsaken Kin is a harsh open-world ARPG that's out now for iOS and Android

Welcome to Celtic lands

Drova: Forsaken Kin is now available on iOS and Android

Open-world progression with exploration, choices, and consequences

Premium release with no ads, featuring a free opening section

You don’t get eased into Drova: Forsaken Kin. No gentle intro, no early power trip. You’re dropped into a world that already feels like it’s gone wrong, and it expects you to figure out how to survive. I covered its announcement back in February and now the open-world action RPG is out on iOS and Android.

You start with nothing. No status, no direction, and definitely no system pushing you forward. Progress comes from paying attention - reading the environment, picking up on small details, and slowly working out what matters. If you’ve played some of the genre’s classics you’ll feel the same hands-off energy as opposed to the kind of streamlined content we see these days.

The setting features Celtic mythology but strips out any sense of comfort. Spirits that once governed nature are being captured and controlled and the fallout from that has split the world into hostile factions. Don’t think of yourself as the one person destined to save the world. You’re just another piece in something that’s already unstable.

Combat is built around timing, positioning, and flow. Different weapons and abilities open up as you go, but nothing really carries you unless you understand how fights work. But your entire journey comes down to the faction you choose.

You’ll eventually commit to one side, and that decision isn’t something you can undo later. It shapes how the story unfolds, who you deal with, and what opportunities even exist for you as things progress.

Also worth noting that Drova: Forsaken Kin is a proper premium release, priced at $8.99. No ads, no shortcuts, just a full RPG with a free opening section so you can decide if it clicks before committing.

If you’re looking for more like this, our list of the top RPGs on Android is a good place to keep digging.