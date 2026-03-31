DropShot Mobile challenges you to fall and fire in this exciting twist on the FPS format

Shoot 'em up

The sky is the limit in Aerial_Knight's DropShot, out now for Android

Blast your way through the skies as Smoke Wallace in a race to the finish

Destroy all opponents and take on powerful bosses as you duke it out for dominance

You know, it's rare that a game grabs you from the very first paragraph describing it. But DropShot Mobile certainly did with the description of its main character, Smoke Wallace. Check it out: 'As a kid, he was bitten by a radioactive dragon, turning his skin purple and giving him the power to fire bullets from his fingertips.' It's certainly an attention grabber.

And DropShot Mobile's gameplay certainly doesn't disappoint. What's cooler than shootouts? How about shootouts with dragons? How about shootouts with dragons as you fall through an endless abyss? How about shootouts with dragons as you fall through an endless abyss using your fingers as guns?

Well, that's precisely what DropShot offers. It's all about impossibly cool antics packed with power-ups and boss battles where reason takes a back seat to flashy, colourful visuals and even flashier action. DropShot might not be for those who prefer a more realistic shooter, but I'm sure more than a few of you can appreciate it.

Where we dropping?

There's definitely an argument to be made for style over substance here, but equally, I think DropShot is a great example of the kind of shooter you can only do in the indie space. Where there are no realistic gun models or buzz-cuts in sight, and just people living (and dying) in the moment.

Admittedly, that eighties-style neon colour palette may not suit everyone. But if you're looking for excessively fast-paced action and to prove your chops at blasting your way through the skies in epic races to the finish line, then DropShot for Android may be what you're looking for!

Looking to scratch that itchy trigger finger a little more? Then check in on our list of the best shooters on iOS, where we've ranked everything from realistic FPS to more fast-paced arcadey experiences just like DropShot!