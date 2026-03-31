Elder Scrolls: Blades set to shutter as it's delisted on multiple storefronts

Blunted

After more than five years since launch, The Elder Scrolls: Blades is finally shutting down

The game has been delisted on nearly all storefronts, but the servers remain open

You'll be able to play until June 30th, with a free bundle for all players

I think it's fair to say that on mobile, name recognition means nothing if you can't build a solid fanbase. And while it may have been a long time coming, Bethesda have certainly found out this is the case with their shuttering of The Elder Scrolls: Blades for mobile.

Already delisted from both the App Store and Google Play, The Elder Scrolls: Blades will permanently close its servers on June 30th. So, if you're an existing player, you can log in and enjoy a bundle of Gems and Sigils being gifted to everyone, and try to get through whatever content you have remaining.

The Elder Scrolls: Blades was a dungeon-crawling spinoff of the hit Elder Scrolls RPG series from Bethesda. Part of their major foray into mobile, which included the also-shuttered Elder Scrolls: Legends and more successful entries such as Fallout Shelter.

Blunted Blades

Let's be honest, Blades was always on borrowed time. That's not to devalue its quality, but consider when it came out and how things changed on mobile shortly after. Now, I'm no MiHoYo fanatic, but Genshin Impact 's release really pushed the ARPG genre into the mainstream, with colourful graphics and a wide open world at least partially inspired by Zelda.

In contrast, Blades and its semi-linear dungeon-crawling, main hub and, frankly, uneven graphic style always made it seem out of place to me. That and the intrusive microtransactions sat poorly with existing fans, while new players already had better options on their plate. Ultimately, it's sad to see Blades go because the concept had potential, but it was going to happen sooner or later.

Well, if you need something else to fill your time, why not check out our list of the best RPGs on Android and see what other top picks we've selected for the genre you can still play right now?