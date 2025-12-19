Drive Rally launches on iOS to let you cruise through the 90s across rally-based nostalgia

A golden racing era indeed

Lovely visuals and nostalgic feel

Customise your cars and pick your co-driver

Get the perfect shot with the Photo Mode, too

Despite the unfortunate hashtag in front of the title itself, #Drive Rally does look incredibly interesting - and that's coming from someone who has no racing skill whatsoever. I say that because the visuals have a sort of soft, low-poly feel to them, and because I'm incredibly superficial that way, it's definitely caught my eye.

Out now on iOS, this arcade-inspired adventure will have you cruising through lovely terrain that takes inspiration from "the golden racing era of the ‘90s". You get to pick your favourite co-driver on your journey too, and while they'll assist you on your driving with some handy tips on navigation, they can also be pretty critical of you when you're manoeuvring through the roads.

Plus, you get to design your cars and customise everything from the paintwork to the decals, and if you're eagle-eyed enough, you might even spot some cool Easter eggs littered throughout the races.

Of course, after all your hard work personalising your ride, you can marvel at your handiwork with the Photo Mode, where you can relive your best moments with angles you can adjust to your liking. You can even play around with different filters to replicate that perfect shot.

Now, it claims to reignite the spirit of the decade "for a new generation of drivers", so with that, I think it's safe to say it's targeting both newbies and veterans alike. You can take a peek at the embedded trailer above and judge that claim for yourself, of course. And if you're still on the fence about it, the "try before you buy" monetisation model lets you give it a go risk-free before committing to a full purchase.

