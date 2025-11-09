Eclipsoul codes (November 2025)

From these Eclipsoul codes, you can get free Diamonds that will come in handy if you want to buy something from the Shop, or if you want to recruit more heroes.

Here's the thing: I burned through my first set of currency faster than I’d like to admit here, so I learned my lesson. Now, I never skip the free stuff - and I suggest you do the same.

So, here are the latest Eclipsoul codes that work, plus a fast redeem guide. Use them before they expire since the devs don't let you keep gifts on the shelf for long.

Essentially, you'll need to deploy soldiers alongside heroes, and you have to defeat increasingly more challenging enemies with every stage.

You will have to pick a solid front line, but also some ranged DPS and AoE carries, which is where the strategy aspect comes into play. It's a lot more complex than you think at first glance, and to successfully pass every stage, you need to invest in your team constantly - and our handy Eclipsoul tier list should tell you all you need to know about that!

Active Eclipsoul codes

EclipsoulWeek - 100 Diamonds, 3 Ordinary Recruit Tokens, 60 Random Rare Soldier Shards

Expired

Halloween25

PumpkinGhost

HarvestDay

FallingShadow

AutumnLight - 150 Diamonds, 3 1H Breakthrough Potions (valid until October 18th)

MidAutumn25

GoldenHoliday

FrostSpark

TwilightGift

EquinoxCore

GoldenLeaf

AutumnEdge

TropicChest

GaleSword

HarvestMoon

StormForge

OceanRider

ThunderAxe

FireLotus

DragonHeat

SolsticeKey

MyDearDad

SummerTide

SunriseRune

ChildDay25

PetalStorm

DawnChaser

EclipsoulMonth

MayFlame

How to redeem codes in Eclipsoul

Step 1 : Tap on your profile picture (top left corner of the screen).

: Tap on your (top left corner of the screen). Step 2 : Go to System Info .

: Go to . Step 3: Type in your code in the textbox next to Redeem, then hit the orange "Redeem" button.

If you don't know how to redeem your rewards yet, just follow these steps:

Goodies not working?

How to get more codes in Eclipsoul?

If one of the freebies you're trying to redeem isn't working, chances are it's already expired. These tend to be valid for only a few days, which is why we get lots of new ones.These usually get released one day after the previous one expires. The new additions can be found either on the official Facebook page or on the Eclipsoul Discord server. I recommend you skip all that searching and just save our page instead, as we add all the new ones as soon as they're out!

