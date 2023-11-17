Dragonheir: Silent Gods' collaboration with Dungeons & Dragons gets underway today

Earlier this year, Nuverse announced a collaboration with Wizards of the Coast to bring that would bring Dungeons & Dragons characters to Dragonheir: Silent Gods. Now it's officially arrived, bringing the first batch of new content as part of a two-year partnership with WotC.

The first D&D story involves the balor demon, Errtu, a creature who enjoys terrorizing Adenthia's populace and bringing about destruction. Typical evil guy stuff, basically. To fight back against this demon, you will team up with Drizzt Do'Urden and his black panther companion Guenhwyvar.

Alongside this storyline, you can tackle a new dungeon called the Temple of Eto, where Errtu will be waiting to face you. You will also find other collaborative events in the game, including activities that allow you to obtain Drizzt Do'Urden through Planeswalker Summoning alongside netting rewards like Argent Emerald dice skin and Heliolite Dice.

Discussing the collaboration, Eugene Evans, Senior Vice President of Digital Strategy and Licensing from Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro, said: “We’re thrilled to bring legendary characters from Dungeons & Dragons to Dragonheir: Silent Gods through this unique collaboration with Nuverse and SGRA Studio. Fans are going to enjoy exploring Dragonheir’s vast open world with their favorite D&D characters in this impressive new strategy RPG game.”

If you're unfamiliar with Dragonheir: Silent Gods but the Dungeons & Dragons collaboration has you intrigued, it's an open-world RPG where dice rolls play a pivotal role in combat, which makes the latest team-up a good fit thematically.

But not everything depends on the luck of the dice. You will first assemble a team from a roster of over 200 characters, ensuring they're best placed on the battlefield while using their different abilities.

Dragonheir: Silent Gods is available now on the App Store and Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the links below.