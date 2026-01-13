Dragon Traveler offers unhinged, Isekai-tinged anime comedy action on mobile

Not your average D&D party

Dragon Traveler sees you taking on the forces of evil in goofy anime fashion

Playing as slacker dragon Fafnir, you're orbited by all manner of vastly more competent women

Typical AFK RPG action is joined by a more self-aware story and dialogue

For better or for worse, practically every gacha RPG or genre that includes such collectibles tends to lean a little into the anime influence. Usually, that's restricted to pretty ladies orbiting a criminally bland main character. But where they merely lean, Dragon Traveler goes full-on Del-Boy-falling-through-the-bar (ask your parents).

Dragon Traveler is a newly released gacha RPG that sees you taking on the role of terminally lazy dragon Fafnir, who gets roped into the adventures of princess Siegfried. Naturally, this devolves into the kind of goofy slapstick comedy featuring the aforementioned orbiting pretty ladies, but in a more self-aware manner.

Alright, that may be stretching the definition of self-awareness a bit. Outside of these key aspects, the gameplay is as you might expect. Set your lineup of characters, then have at it, while occasionally activating their special abilities and targeting attacks to make your way through monsters facing you.

Goof troop

As you might expect, since it's just launched, there's also plenty of goodies and rewards on offer to entice new players. 1,000 Summons and 30,000 Diamonds, if you were curious.

I think whether or not you gel with Dragon Traveler will directly depend on your tolerance for modern fantasy comedy anime. If you're more of an oldtaku like myself it all sort of blends together.

And for all that self-awareness, you still have the typical fawning behaviour in out-of-battle interactions. But with quick 3-5 minute sessions promised, it may be worth digging into if you want a more colourful and slightly sillier take on RPGs this January.

