Dragon Traveler offers comedic anime hijinks and bite-sized episodes as it hits pre-registration

Sweat-drops and speed-lines

Dragon Traveler is an iseka-inspired auto-battler

But this leans a lot more heavily into the comedy hijinks

It has fast-paced 3-5 minute sessions with a heavy emphasis on the waifu antics

So, one of my New Year's resolutions is actually to learn Japanese. And yes, before you ask, it's because I grew up watching anime. My generation was the first to see the transition from VHS and DVDs to YouTube uploads of questionable legality and streaming. So trust me when I say, Dragon Traveler is as quintessentially anime as you can get.

Now in pre-registration for iOS and Android, Dragon Traveler ditches the veneer of respectability attempted by so many other anime-influenced releases in favour of giving fans what they want. And what they want, apparently, is comedic, waifu-filled hijinks in bite-sized chapters.

Dragon Traveler even features your standard array of slice-of-life archetypes. Be that the tsundere princess Siegried, deadbeat dragon Fafnir (who appears as a human, roll with it) and Oberronie, the taciturn goddess of the hunt, to name a few. There's an even wider cast for the player to recruit and, naturally, flirt with.

Roll to Rizz

Yes, it's all a little more Konosuba than Slayers, but for a certain audience, I'm sure Dragon Traveler hits the spot. For the rest of us, the distinctive style and quick bite-sized sessions that run 3-5 minutes are the main selling point, as otherwise this is a pretty standard gacha auto-battler all things told.

At the same time, I have to respect developer GameTree for simply leaning into the inherent wackiness of this sort of genre and integrating it into the gameplay. And with the promise of some generous goodies for those of you pre-registering, it may well be worth giving Dragon Traveler a go when it's expected to launch later this month.

In the meantime, you can dig into our other list of the best anime-inspired mobile games to see exactly what else one of Japan's most famous cultural exports has managed to influence.