Dragon Ruins brings hardcore, old-school dungeoncrawling action to mobile as it opens pre-reg

Perfect for fans of autobattlers

Want some hardcore, dungeon-crawling RPG action? Dragon Ruins is for you

Explore the depths of a maze-like dungeon with your party of adventurers

Just don't lose your way, or fall victim to the hordes of monsters populating the ruins

You know, occasionally I get very excited to cover something, but unfortunately, bigger news takes precedent, which is why I'm very pleased to finally get around to the news that indie RPG dungeon-crawler Dragon Ruins is coming to iOS and Android courtesy of frequent RPG publisher Kemco!

Pre-registration is open for Dragon Ruins ahead of its planned release on April 2nd, and speaking from experience, I can tell you this is perfect for fans of auto-battlers and classic dungeon-crawling RPG action. In Dragon Ruins, you're sent to, well, the dragon-haunted ruins of Isigwere to slay the titular beastie. Along the way, you'll need to hack your way through all manner of creatures infesting the ruins, navigating the mazelike wireframe interior and occasionally returning to town to level up and resupply.

It may look simple, which is because it is, as your adventurers will automatically attack enemies and cast spells. Simply build your ideal party of four from the many distinct classes to take on any challenger. All you need to do is map your route and guide them on their journey to the depths of the abyss.

Roll for death saves

But don't mistake that for Dragon Ruins being easy, no siree. This is a hardcore dungeon-crawler where knowing when to push your luck is key to success. And with only your own memory and a vague map to guide your return, getting lost and perishing in the depths is a very real threat.

While it may not be everyone's cup of tea with its undoubtedly retro aesthetic, I think that Dragon Ruins will satisfy those of you looking for auto-battler mechanics, but the kind of quality that only a true passion project such as this can provide!

In the meantime, if you need some action and fantasy exploration to tide you over ahead of this release, why not check out our list of the best RPGs on Android for our top picks?