Akuma Rise is the newest JRPG published by Kemco with a surprising amount of flair

Early to bed, early to rise

Akuma Rise is the newest JRPG being published by Kemco

From developer EXE-CREATE, it sees you take on the role of amnesiac demon Kaine

Enjoy a flashy and unusually pink take on the genre

Kemco are an odd beast to me. An always reliable publisher that brings developers' JRPGs to the West. But if you're not a huge fan of the genre, they can often blur together. But occasionally there's a hidden gem that pops up, and this time around it's the flashy and well-rounded Akuma Rise that's opened pre-registration for Android!

Akuma Rise caught my eye immediately, but first, what's it all about? Well, the plot is relatively straightforward. Playing an amnesiac demon named Kaine in the aftermath of a cataclysmic war, you find yourself thrust into the middle of a battle for the Shadow Realm that is being invaded by the Radiant Realm.

It's a relatively familiar 'good vs evil turned on its head' setup. But where Akuma Rise really stood out for me was in the actual gameplay. There's your standard RPG Maker overworld, but in terms of art and gameplay, it's a real standout.

Rise up

Akuma Rise has a much flashier and refined visual style compared to some of the more basic releases Kemco has brought to mobile. It's not quite Octopath Traveller, but it has that familiar 2.5D style that I find to be quite charming.

There's also plenty in the way of colour, and the strong use of pink certainly makes it stand out. Gameplay and mechanics-wise, you've got your ultimate skills, a weird but ultimately reliable means of upgrading your characters, and of course, a command system reliant on timing as much as planning.

You should be able to find Akuma Rise on Google Play. For the moment, it's not up, but Kemco assures us that pre-reg is open.

