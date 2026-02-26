Dragon Raja: ReRise's latest closed beta kicks off today for the upcoming spin-off

ReRising once more

Dragon Raja: ReRise's latest closed beta is available now on iOS and Android

ReRise takes the familiar Dragon Raja formula in an idle RPG direction

Build parties using cards of your favourite characters and grab quick AFK rewards to keep playing

Fans of Dragon Raja, the popular dragon-slaying RPG, are in for a bit of a treat this week. That's because the latest closed beta for the upcoming spinoff Dragon Raja: ReRise is set to be held from today until March 13th! And it'll give players their latest snapshot of what to expect when it fully releases.

Dragon Raja: ReRise sees you step into the shoes of a new student at Cassell Academy. Although seemingly a normal (if prestigious) institution on the outside, it's actually made to train the next generation of dragon slayers. Of course, if you're familiar with Dragon Raja, you'll probably already know that.

But where Dragon Raja: ReRise stands out from its predecessor is in its gameplay. Taking a card-based RPG focus, you'll be gathering parties focused on your favourite characters, such as NoNo, Erii and Luminous, and taking them into battle.

Dragon around

Of course, card-based RPG may be a bit of a misnomer, as you may have guessed. Dragon Raja: ReRise, for better or worse, is quite a familiar game in terms of mechanics. But even if that makes you a bit sceptical, it's well worth signing up for the closed beta over on the official website , since it comes packed with rewards.

Yes, you can nab plenty of goodies, starting off with Zero's Urban Dragonbreath skin simply by playing for three hours today, the SSR character Erii by logging in for a week straight and NoNo's Festival Pulse skin as part of the Home Run Frenzy event currently taking place. All of which makes it well worth taking a gander at what Dragon Raja: ReRise has to offer!

