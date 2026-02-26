Cat Theme Park: Cute Tycoon brings cosy feline management and idle park building to iOS and Android

Roller coasters, snack stalls, and tiny cat managers

Build and expand a cat-filled theme park with idle management systems

Hire feline managers to automate rides and boost offline progress

Unlock themed zones, decorations, and new attractions over time

There’s something inherently delightful about watching cats attempt to organise anything. Give them roller coasters, snack stalls, and a gift shop, though? That’s chaos with a business plan.

Cat Theme Park: Cute Tycoon fully commits to that energy, and honestly, seeing a crowd of tiny feline guests queue politely (well, mostly) for rides might be the purest management fantasy we’ve had in a while. The idea is simple – build rides, place decorations, and slowly turn a tiny park into a busy little cat-filled attraction.

Roller coasters, snack stands, and themed zones unlock over time, while a rotating cast of feline guests wanders around doing exactly what you’d expect: being adorable and occasionally chaotic. It’s the same tycoon formula wrapped in soft colours and a slightly gentler pacing.

Progression mostly revolves around upgrading attractions and hiring cat managers who keep things ticking over even when you’re offline. That idle structure keeps the loop moving without asking too much from you, which makes it feel more like a background companion than something demanding constant attention.

Expansion zones open up gradually too, letting you reshape the layout as your park grows from a handful of rides into something closer to a miniature city.

Visually, it’s very much about comfort. Bright animations, tiny animal visitors, balloons floating everywhere - the whole thing feels designed to be relaxing rather than competitive. You’re watching your park evolve at its own pace, occasionally nudging upgrades along and seeing how the crowds react.

If you’ve been looking for something low-pressure to dip into between bigger releases, Cat Theme Park might scratch that itch.

And if you end up getting hooked on building tiny worlds run by tiny managers, you can always check out our picks for the top simulation games on iOS to see what else is worth running in the background.