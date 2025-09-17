Dragon Quest Smash/Grow has kicked off registrations for its first CBT

Next flagship?

Closed beta test registrations open on iOS and Android

New teaser trailer was released today

Social media giveaway campaign also live

Yesterday, Square Enix revealed the next step in the Dragon Quest series, with Dragon Quest Smash/Grow heading to iOS and Android in 2026. Today, we got our first look at this roguelite RPG with a new teaser trailer and details of the first closed beta test, which starts this October.

Dragon Quest Smash/Grow breaks away from the traditional turn-based format with roguelite action built around momentum. You’ll plough through swarms of monsters, powering up as you go, before finishing battles with dramatic Coup de Grâce techniques that fans of the series will instantly recognise.

While you wait, check out this list of the best RPGs to play on Android! Runs are unpredictable thanks to Blessings, a system that lets you pick randomised skills such as HP restoration and attack buffs to adjust your strategy as you advance. Like you’d expect with any roguelite, no two runs will feel the same.

This isn’t the first time Dragon Quest has ventured into mobile RPGs, but it feels like a reset. With Dragon Quest of the Stars shutting down recently, there’s been a gap for a flagship experience on phones. Smash/Grow looks set to take up that mantle, combining the fast pace of a roguelite with the charm and spectacle of the mainline series.

Running alongside CBT registrations is a launch giveaway on the Facebook and X pages. All you need to do is follow and repost the campaign post or leave a comment on it. Random winners will earn prizes like a Metallic Monsters Gallery Erdrick Sword & Shield and the ever-iconic Smile Slime plush.

Dragon Quest Smash/Grow’s closed beta test will run from October 14th to 21st, with pre-registration open now until October 2. iOS players can sign up via TestFlight, while Android users can register through Google Play. Visit the official website for more information.