Dragon Quest Smash/Grow is a new entry in the iconic JRPG series, coming to mobile

Teasing us

Dragon Quest Smash/Grow is a new entry in the series, coming to mobile

A teaser trailer goes live on the 17th, as of the time of writing

Until further details emerge, we're looking at something new and interesting

With art by Akira Toriyama and the always-engaging fun of a Square Enix JRPG, it's no surprise that Dragon Quest has proved to be such an icon of the genre. And it's also no stranger to mobile, with everything from ports of the original releases to smartphone exclusives, such as Dragon Quest of the Stars, launching over the years.

Of course, in the latter case, DQ fell victim to the somewhat shaky history of Square Enix's mobile entries. But it seems we may be getting a brand-new smartphone entry in the series that's being teased on mobile. Dragon Quest Smash/Grow's exclusive teaser trailer is set to go live in a little over a day as of the time of writing.

Details are a bit scarce right now, but doubtless it'll have some sort of angle for the mobile audience. Are we thinking puzzle, merge, or casual? Could be, but we might have to wait and find out.

On the Quest

Personally speaking, I'd hazard a guess that we've got a merge puzzler on our hands. Smashing slimes together (since they appear on the logo) and growing them from there. It'd be a little atypical of the series, but certainly not out of the ordinary.

It might also be a bit of a chance for Square Enix in terms of their releases on mobile. They've usually focused squarely on the authentic JRPG adaptation, but that hasn't always worked out well for them in the past. With that in mind, switching gears to something like a casual puzzler could be a winner for them.

This is especially true given how many top RPGs there are on mobile at the moment, providing stiff competition to the mainstays of the genre.