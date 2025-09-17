Pine Hearts opens pre-registration on iOS and Android

A cosy hiking adventure

Pine Hearts pre-registrations are now live on iOS and Android

Explore the Scottish-inspired reserve with heartfelt storytelling

A free demo lets you try the first two areas before unlocking the full game

Back in May, Pine Hearts was announced as a cosy adventure about hiking, exploring, and uncovering heartfelt memories. Now, pre-registrations are open on iOS and Android, letting you prepare for a warm and thoughtful journey through the Pine Hearts nature reserve.

In Pine Hearts, you follow Tyke as he revisits the places of his childhood holidays and sets out to climb the mountain his father never managed to reach. Along the way, you can splash through rockpools, discover caves, clean up campgrounds, explore castle ruins, and wander beaches while piecing together memories of adventures past.

The reserve itself is filled with charming characters and side activities that bring extra life to the adventure. You might judge a vegetable contest, conduct a brass band, help a ghost, rebuild a whale-watching boat, rescue runaway bees, dig up Viking treasure, or even set camera traps to catch a monster.

The world is inspired by Scotland’s Cairngorms, with plenty of variety in its interconnected paths, from caravan parks and golf courses to sandy beaches and dusty catacombs. Exploration is stress-free, with light puzzling and unlockable abilities that gradually open new routes. Alongside the quests and activities, you’ll also find quiet moments of reflection to think about your journey.

Accessibility has also been prioritised, with options like simplified controls, high-contrast modes, visual FX toggles, font scaling, and full input remapping ensuring the experience is welcoming to everyone. And if you're on the lookout for more, here’s a list of the best adventure games to play on iOS right now!

If you want to experience a slice of Pine Hearts early, the release offers a try-before-you-buy approach. You can play through the first two areas, Reflection Point and the Campsite, for around 20 to 25 minutes of playtime. A one-time purchase unlocks the full adventure, with no ads included. Pre-register by clicking on your preferred link below.