Dragon Quest Smash/Grow offers roguelike Survivors action as it opens pre-registration on mobile

Smash 'em up

Dragon Quest Smash/Grow, the roguelike mobile spinoff, is now in pre-registration

It offers traditional Dragon Quest elements mixed with a fast-paced roguelike

Jump into enemy encounters with the help of your party and send enemies flying with the coup de grace

I think you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who's had even the slightest brush with JRPGs that hasn't played Dragon Quest. And if you're interested in a nostalgic walk down memory lane, while also enjoying a new take on the franchise, then Dragon Quest Smash/Grow may pique your interest.

Now in pre-registration for iOS and Android, and expected to launch this July, the best way to describe Smash/Grow is as a mashup of Dragon Quest and Vampire Survivors. As you head out on each roguelike run, you'll encounter groups of enemies and make use of screen-covering attacks, smart movement and abilities to take them out without being hit.

The keyword is encounter, because each group of enemies is fought in a small arena similar to a traditional turn-based RPG 'encounter'. And that one change makes everything feel a little more authentic to Dragon Quest, alongside the traditional Akira Toriyama (R.I.P.) designs and iconic creatures that make a welcome appearance here, of course.

Super Smash Dragons

Each run will also be made different with randomised blessings (modifiers), while you can still engage in traditional party management with up to three companions to help you out. You'll even be able to jump into co-op quests with other players as you take on powerful bosses drawn directly from the main series!

Indeed, with a full storyline (albeit of the rather overdone 'rifts in space/time' vein), familiar character designs and coup de grace attacks, Smash/Grow offers the best of both worlds for fans of Survivors-likes and Dragon Quest alike.

Meanwhile, if you want to hone your Survivors skills ahead of release, then you're in the right place. Just take a look at our list of the best mobile games like Vampire Survivors to see what's on offer for you to practice with!