Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra is now available on mobile

Team up, beat down

Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra is out now on mobile

Squad up and beat down with three friends in 4v4 matches

Play as your favourite DBZ characters from Goku to Perfect Cell and beyond

The innumerable crop of spin-offs and adaptations for Akira Toriyama's iconic manga series Dragon Ball has just received another entry. That's because the 4v4 MOBA-like Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra has just released on mobile! Boasting a vast roster of iconic faces from the franchise and surprisingly team-oriented gameplay, it just might be a worthy addition to any DB fan's library.

Look, I think it's fair to say that the one thing you don't often think of when you consider Dragon Ball is teamwork. I mean, yes, the Z Warriors put in the work, but when it's mostly waiting for Goku to save the day, it can ring a bit hollow. Yet Gekishin Squadra isn't just about the big names, but all the other fan-favourites too.

Boasting 22 heroes and villains from throughout the franchise's history, you'll pair up Perfect Cell with Android 17 (no, not that way) or Hit with Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, the alternating superhero pair.

Make mine MOBA

The decision to make Gekishin Squadra a MOBA-like is certainly an interesting one. But with the focus being squarely on the martial arts brawling (is that an oxymoron?) the series is known for, it's well worth checking out even if you're avowedly allergic to something like League of Legends.

And with Dragon Ball's extensive roster stretching from its earliest days into the somewhat controversial new era, there's a huge amount of playable characters that we can expect in the future. Personally speaking? If there's no Ginyu Force, then I don't think it'll grab me, but maybe you disagree.

