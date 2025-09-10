Top Eleven introduces new Bundesliga teams in latest partnership

Back of the net

Top Eleven is set to team with the German Bundesliga

18 first division clubs will join the game

A new limited-time event, the Bundesliga tour, puts your skills to the test

Throughout Europe, there's no athletic competition more popular than football. And be it in Italy, France, Portugal or beyond, each country boasts its own league with hugely popular clubs to follow. Now, if you're a loyal player of Top Eleven, you can get more than just a sampling of top-flight clubs, as the German Bundesliga has teamed up with Zynga and developer Nordeus!

What does this mean? Well, in short, it means that in a first-of-its-kind partnership, the entire Bundesliga, including clubs such as Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern Munich, will join Top Eleven.

And if you fancy putting your skills further to the test as a Top Eleven player, then the new limited-time Bundesliga Tour event is one to watch. With returning clubs Hamburger SV and 1 FC Koln joining Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Bayern Munchen, it puts your managerial skills to the ultimate test.

All Deutschland, all the time

For Top Eleven, this is a major milestone, as it's reportedly the first time that Zynga's hit football management sim has teamed up with the entire league in its 15-year history. And it's a doozy of a one to start with, as the Bundesliga and its clubs are some of the best-attended with fanatical followings.

More than anything, it's a demonstration that mobile is being further recognised as an effective vehicle for highlighting big sporting organisations. Add this onto stuff like the official Tour De France adaptation, and I think it's safe to say people are recognising how effective it is to take the action off the pitch and onto a screen from time to time.

Planning on jumping into Top Eleven? Don't get caught out, be sure to check out our list of Top Eleven codes to give yourself a boost.