Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra delays long-awaited major overhaul

Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra has delayed its hotly anticipated overhaul patch

The patch would have included major changes to a third-person perspective and more

But it will now land in early 2027 rather than at the end of the year

Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra, the 4v4 brawler that sees you and your friends pitted against other players as characters from Akira Toriyama's iconic manga, has delayed its hotly anticipated overhaul update. While originally scheduled for the end of the year, the patch has now been pushed back to March of 2027.

Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra's overhaul patch was set to make major changes, including a third-person camera perspective, simplified rulesets, and changes to both customisation and roles. While normal patches will keep rolling out, you'll have to wait a bit longer for the full overhaul to land.

Waiting for Goku

While I wouldn't outright call Gekishin Squadra a failure at this point, it definitely seems as though it isn't a success. Or isn't a success yet, at any rate. Obviously, the hope is that this major overhaul will be the shot in the arm players have been waiting for, but that delay only means we'll have to wait even longer for it.

I think part of Gekishin Squadra's struggle is that Dragon Ball has been experimenting with different genres for a few years now. Remember Dragon Ball: The Breakers and its oddball spin on the Dead by Daylight formula? While a 4v4 brawler is a little closer to what DB fans expect, it's still at odds with a series most often defined by epic one-on-one fights rather than group throwdowns.

With that in mind, Gekishin Squadra's overhaul does look set to address those concerns and turn it from a pseudo-MOBA to a proper third-person brawler. But whether it lands in time to win back the crowd is another matter entirely.

Still, if you're hurting for something else to play while waiting for the overhaul patch, we've got you covered. Check out our list of the best free-to-play mobile games to see some of our choice picks you should give a go!