Gigabash Mobile brings arena-brawling action to phones with your favourite giant monsters

GigaBash, the four-monster Kaiju arena brawler is coming to mobile!

It lands November 10th with story, arcade and versus modes included

Not to mention all DLC available to purchase, featuring additional fighters such as Ultraman

Ever since Godzilla was stomping around Tokyo like a big playground, one question has been on everyone's mind: Let them fight. Alright, that's a statement, not a question, but my point stands. Big monsters are cool, so big monster versus big monster is even cooler, and that simple equation is exactly what Passion Republic Games' GigaBash Mobile is the solution to!

In GigaBash Mobile, you're dropped into the open arena of a city, and made to fight against your fellow giant monsters to either save or doom humanity. That means duking it out between fully destructible environments, unleashing devastating attacks and generally laying waste to everything around you.

Bash 'em!

GigaBash Mobile comes with all the elements you'd associate with the kaiju genre, as your monster slowly builds up Giga power to unleash the aforementioned attacks and even turn into their much more massive S-class form. All with plenty of characters based on the most familiar silver-screen beasties.

Oh, and alongside them? You'll also be able to purchase DLC that brings virtually every familiar kaiju and their foe to GigaBash! Ranging from Ultraman to Gamera, and yes, even Godzilla himself! All of them can step into the arena and duke it out in ways fans of the past could only dream of.

GigaBash Mobile also comes packed with its own story and arcade modes, as well as a whole host more to sink your skyscraper-sized fangs into. So keep your eyes peeled for it when it crashes down on the outskirts of Android this November 10th!

In the meantime, if you're looking for other great releases on mobile, then we've got you covered! Simply take a look at our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) to see some of our favourite picks, which you can play right now!