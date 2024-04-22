Dragon Age: Pals Adventure lets you collect and evolve prehistoric beasts, now open for pre-registration

Plenty of freebies up for grabs

Simply log in to receive free draws

Evolve your beasts and engage in showdowns

Grab a free SSR beast

In case you missed it, Pixel Spirits has announced that pre-registration sign-ups are already open for Dragon Age: Pals Adventure, letting you get first dibs on the vibrant adventure game on iOS and Android. In-game goodies are also up for grabs depending on the milestones reached.

In Dragon Age: Pals Adventure, you can look forward to collecting a variety of creatures that you can grow and evolve as you explore the prehistoric world around you. You can then engage in some larger-than-life beast showdowns, or you can dive into Tribe Contests to show off your combat prowess.

New players will have plenty of incentives to get started with the game, as there will be 200 free draws up for grabs as soon as you log in. In particular, according to the Google Play store page, you'll be able to score a powerful sacred beast SSR tyrannosaurus, along with an Epic level combat artifact called the "hunting bone blade". And finally, you can grab 200 golden eggs you can use to draw your pet.

Does that sound like it's exactly your cup of tea? If you're on the hunt for more epic quests you can embark on from your mobile device, why not take a look at our list of the best RPGs on Android to get your fill?

For now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Dragon Age: Pals Adventure and pre-registering on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals as well.