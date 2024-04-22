Firesky, Blue Dragon's fantasy title that combines PvP with RPG, is out now on iOS and Android

Preferred Partner Feature

Blue Dragon has announced the official launch of Firesky, letting players get their hands on the narrative-driven fighting game on mobile. Also soon to be available on Steam, the fighter-slash-RPG immerses you into a fantasy world where you'll battle against the Demon King along with the Guardians in an epic struggle between light and dark. Following the title's successful beta phase, it boasts an engaging PvP mechanic that adds a fresh twist to your average dodgeball game.

In Firesky, you can look forward to collecting interesting characters as well as crafting gems to power up your skills and fend off the Demon King's corruption. As you strategise the ideal build for your Guardian, you can tweak everything to your playstyle and dominate the Arena across the global leaderboards. Rankings are set every season, so you can expect fresh challenges and storylines to come as you delve deeper into the game's lore.

If that sounds like it's right up your alley, you can check out Firesky on Steam, the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also head on over to the official website to learn more about the game, or join the community of followers on Twitter/X to stay updated on all the latest developments.