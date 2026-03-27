Dora: Explore and Play! brings a modern take on the classic preschool adventure

Swiper no swiping!

Dora: Explore and Play! is now available on iOS and Android

Focuses on exploration, minigames, and low-pressure interaction

Introduces Spanish, counting, and teamwork through play

Budge Studios entered into mobile games with Dora the Explorer. That was 2010, and over two billion downloads ago. Sixteen years later, the studio is back where it started. Dora: Explore and Play! is out now on iOS and Android. It’s not just nostalgia because this really looks like a reimagining of what a Dora game can be in 2026.

It’s the perfect starter for toddlers and preschool-aged kids into the world of Dora. Familiar locations like Dora’s Castle and the Tallest Mountain will give the younger audiences something to anchor to. The structure is also loose enough so that exploration feels like wandering through these places instead of just ticking things off a list.

And of course, there’s a learning touch to it all. Spanish vocabulary shows up in context rather than as a formal lesson, shapes and counting slide into minigames without announcing themselves, and helping Boots, Isa, and the rest of the gang through small obstacles doubles as an introduction to teamwork and empathy.

It feels closer to an interactive episode than something with educational objectives stamped across it. You’re as much a part of the experience as Dora. Swiper makes an appearance, too, which feels right at home. A Dora experience without someone trying to swipe something would feel slightly off.

Everything is built around keeping friction low. Large, responsive interactions designed for small hands, nothing that punishes experimentation, and musical activities scattered throughout to keep the energy varied without tipping into overwhelming. The pace is gentle, which is exactly what it needs to be.

Coming back to the character that started everything, after sixteen years, makes Dora: Explore and Play!’s launch feel like a homecoming.

If you're looking for more in the same space, our list of the best educational games on iOS is worth browsing.