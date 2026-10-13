Dome Keeper brings its compelling digging-and-defending loop to mobile

Dig a little deeper for better loot

Mine alien planets between monster attacks

Spend resources on stronger defences and gadgets

Survive procedurally generated runs with different builds

I’m sure most of us have dug a hole on a beach. You get a couple of feet down, find something interesting, and before you know it the tide’s coming in and you’re still digging.

Dome Keeper runs on more or less the same instinct, and in case it passed you by, it’s out now on the App Store and Google Play. The roguelike mining game from bippinbits and Raw Fury joins the PC and console version, so this is the first time you can take it with you.

You’re a keeper stationed in a dome on an alien planet, and between waves of monster attacks you head underground with a drill to tunnel out resources and relics. Haul them back up and you can spend them on tougher dome defences, a stronger drill, a bit more speed and new gadgets to help with all of the above.

Then the monsters come back, by air and by ground, each with their own way of getting at you, and it’s on you to man the dome’s weapons. The real trick is timing. Push deeper for the good stuff and you might not make it back before the next wave arrives. Every map is procedurally generated, so no two digs turn out the same.

You get a fair bit to fiddle with as well, with two keeper types, four domes and four primary gadgets to choose between. Run modifiers and difficulty settings come on top of that, plus dozens of secondary gadgets to find on the way down.

Luke Muscat named Dome Keeper as one of the inspirations behind Feed the Deep. Not a bad endorsement, coming from the Fruit Ninja guy.

Dome Keeper is now available for $9.99 a pop on iOS and Android.

If you're looking for more, check out our list of the best tower defence games on Android.