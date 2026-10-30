Dome Keeper review - "Peak representative for pixel mobile games"
| Dome Keeper
Dome Keeper on mobile is deceptively chill, but it absolutely refuses to let you relax. One moment you’re peacefully carving tunnels for resources, and the next you’re sprinting back to your dome because something is screeching its way toward your base.
It’s minimalist, it’s compelling, and it’s one of those games that feels tailor-made for roguelike enthusiasts and players who want to enjoy a quick gaming session - even though you’ll probably end up playing MUCH longer.
I can say for certain that the controls are not that intuitive, so it might take you a run or two to figure out how to smite the enemies destroying your dome, and what all the resources can be used for. Once you get a hold of that, everything becomes much easier and makes so much more sense. It takes a while to get used to (especially if your first time playing Dome Keeper is on mobile).
Of course, you have limited resources you can pick up, and you have to put them to good use. You can upgrade your entire base (including your character) by spending the resources you collect by digging. Of course, the more you play, the further away from the dome you go. Therefore, upgrading your character's speed is also a feature you need to consider because you don't want to take too long.
One small detail I noticed that makes Dome Keeper so detailed and fun is the fact that the more items you carry, the slower your character moves. The physics implementation is just so good!
It might seem like a chill experience, which it is, but whenever you're under attack, your blood gets pumping - especially if you're at the beginning of a round where you have no upgrades.
That made me want to try out so many different builds!
Even in the starting menu (which might overwhelm you at first), you will notice how smooth everything is, and just how much fun it promises the whole thing will be. Of course, you can tell a lot about a game by its main menu, and it speaks volumes in this case.
On to the music, I strongly recommend playing with sound on. Bonus points if you grab headphones for that immersive experience.
Discovering huge ore deposits can make you go "Wow!" (irl), and I haven't experienced that in a while. Even discovering how everything works will make you want to keep playing; if that's not the definition of a well-thought-out concept, I don't know what is.