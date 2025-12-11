Doki Doki Literature Club is an adorably romantic visual novel with absolutely nothing to hide

Stay literate

Doki Doki Literature Club finally makes its way to iOS and Android

Experience the humour and romance of high-school romance with the titular club

Enjoy a totally on-the-level experience with absolutely no surprises in store

Ah, the visual novel. The realm of romance, of comedy and of heartwarming stories. And wouldn't you know it, if you've been hankering for more of that feel-good fun, there's a new name in town, as the hit visual novel Doki Doki Literature Club finally makes its way to mobile!

In Doki Doki Literature Club, you play as a humble high school student who joins the titular club in search of romance. You'll connect with the various members, get to know them and enjoy their company, and who knows? Maybe even find love along the way. With absolutely, positively nothing untoward happening.

DDLC is highly regarded by fans for a good reason, and it's a shocker that it hasn't made its way to mobile sooner. With a number of endings and secret scenarios to discover, even if you're a visual novel veteran, it's well worth picking up Doki Doki Literature Club and giving it a go for free before you take the plunge!

You make my heart go...

Alright, mask off. By now, I doubt there's anyone out there who thinks Doki Doki Literature Club is a purely romantic visual novel. But there have to be some people who are yet to dive in and discover the truth for themselves.

This version does not include the DLC bundled, but it is available as an additional purchase and adds hours of new side stories and other content. And again, with Doki Doki Literature Club being free-to-try before you buy, there's no reason not to give it a go, whether this is your first run or your hundredth.

