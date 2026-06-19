Dogpile is a roguelike deckbuilder with a fluffy twist that's coming to iOS and Android

It's a dog eat dog world

Dogpile is an interesting new roguelike deckbuilder making its way to mobile

Combine dogs, create bigger dogs, and use tags to increase your score

It's all rendered in a fantastically colourful but minimalist style!

It's another day ending with 'y', and you know what that means. Yes, it's another roguelike deckbuilder set to make its way to mobile. But Dogpile from developers Studio Folly and Toot Games has a fluffy twist on it, in this dog-centric take on the Suika format that's coming to iOS and Android!

Already out on PC, Dogpile is, as mentioned above, a Suika-style game where your objective is to drop dogs down into a pile and merge those of the same size into larger and larger examples. It's a relatively simple concept, but expanded on by the addition of those deck-building concepts.

Tag and release

That's because Dogpile isn't just a take on the Suika format; it's also a Balatro-like ! Well, in the sense that it includes plenty of ways to modify the traits associated with your dogs and increase the score which they generate. The more you include and the more they synergise, the better your score!

Dogpile is an interesting little creation. I quite like the art, which is minimalist and colourful, with plenty of recognisable dogs when they merge, something that instantly clues you in to how well you're doing.

It's also fun to see a 'cute animal' game that doesn't focus exclusively on cats! Don't get me wrong, I love cats, but they too often get the sole amount of attention from players and devs Keep an eye on this space because although the folks at Studio Folly and Toot Games have confirmed it's coming to iOS and Android, we're still waiting on an exact date.

In the meantime, if you're looking for other ways to put your merge skills to the test or just to train your brain, why not check out our list of the best puzzle games on iOS for some of our favourite picks?