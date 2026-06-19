Barbie Horse Ride & Rescue is out now on iOS and Android

Barbie Horse Ride & Rescue is now available on iOS and Android

It sees you joining Brooklyn and Malibu Barbie in rescuing horses

Visit Roaming Hearts Rescue Ranch and Venture out into the Moonrise Valley

It's a universally accepted fact that if there's one thing little girls want that their parents are tired of hearing about, it's a horse. Now, funnily enough, my mum actually did have a horse when she was younger, but she grew up on a farm, and that's a whole other story. Point being, Barbie Horse Ride & Rescue is available now on iOS and Android!

In Horse Ride & Rescue you join Barbie and Barbie (that's Brooklyn and Malibu respectively) at the Roaming Hearts Rescue Ranch. From it you'll venture out into the vast Midwestern expanse of the Moonrise Valley to rescue and bring various wild horses back to the ranch for rehabilitation.

Rake of the Valkyries

Yes, it's tempting to be a bit blase about a game 'for girls'. But fortunately, we're above such behaviour here at the site. And truth be told, Barbie Horse Ride & Rescue does have quite a bit of talent behind it who've taken the idea of horse riding and really ran with it (or should that be galloped?).

Developer PikPok have plenty of history in the genre, what with having worked on Rivals Stars Horse Racing, and it's quite impressive that they've taken a relatively tame concept and expanded it into a full 3D exploration experience.

Don't get me wrong, this isn't exactly Red Dead Redemption, but for what could have easily been a pretty competent but unimpressive management sim or something along those lines, it's interesting to see how they've expanded on it.

Still, if you're stuck for what to play and Barbie isn't quite what you're looking for, then don't fret. Because the latest edition of our regular feature offering up five new mobile games to try this week is now live, featuring some of the most interesting launches from the last seven days for you to try!