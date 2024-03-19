Dobble Go's limited-time Easter Event is now live

Dobble Go's new Easter Event tasks you with discovering hidden eggs

You'll need to contend with Bobbly the boss rabbit however

Compete to find the matching symbols in this all-ages puzzle game!

Dobble Go! the mobile version of the hit card game is debuting a new, limited-time event to mark Easter. You'll be challenged to spot all the hidden Easter Eggs dotted throughout the Dobble world, tallying them up to add them to your egg counter. You'll be able to accrue several themed prizes, all while shooting for a spot on the Global Leaderboard and the chance to be crowned the Easter Champion. But you'll have to compete with the dastardly Bobbly the boss rabbit in the process.

Based on the hit card game for all ages, Dobble Go is a simple symbol-matching game where the goal is to make matches as fast as possible. Dobble Go adds new 1v1 matches, a story and even a two-player mode so you can compete against your friends locally. You wouldn't expect a game as simple as this to also have bosses to face off against, but it seems even Dobble has some surprises up its sleeve.

Yes, as we come into Spring we're going to be seeing a new crop - pun intended - of Easter events. Many with new rewards, special tasks and more. We're surprised to see a game as relatively simple as Dobble not only bring one in but attempt to make it as deep as possible within the relatively straightforward rules of the game. Still, with an all-ages title like this, the Easter event is sure to be perfect for kids and families, especially with the availability of local multiplayer so you can go head-to-head with each other over the holidays.

But if Dobble isn't your thing, why not check out our list of the top mobile games of 2024 (so far) to see if something catches your eye? Or maybe all-ages card games aren't your bag compared to the high-octane thrills promised by the upcoming release of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, with its Zero Day event spanning the maps of Verdansk and Rebirth Island.