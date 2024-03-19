Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Operation: Day Zero launch event

Earn Event Points to gain epic rewards.

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile has announced Operation: Day Zero, a limited-time event that will span six Day Zero Zones, five for Verdansk and one for Rebirth Island. During the event, you'll partake in new challenges and earn community rewards. The launch event begins on March 22nd, just one day after the game's release.

The entire Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile community will work cooperatively to finish Event Actions and earn Event Points, which let you unlock individual and community rewards for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. Throughout the event, you'll earn Event Points (EP), which add to your individual rewards and the total community score.

The Operation: Day Zero event allows you to gain EP in a variety of ways like through completing contracts, eliminating enemy plays, opening a supply box or scoring a headshot. You can quickly earn EP by obtaining items and gear from special Day Zero Supply Drops. These special supply drops will appear periodically in active zones.

Activision has shared some tips for getting the most out of the event, including obtaining a vehicle early in a match to speed up travel time, allowing you to complete more contracts and eliminate more players. The developer also recommends collecting tactical boosts to gain more EP for certain actions during a match. Staying active during a match is also key to encountering Event Actions.

Once the event ends, all players will be able to claim the earned community events. Community rewards that you can potentially get include Gilded Devil King Large Decal for clearing zone one and “Heavy Thunder” M4 Weapon for clearing zone 5.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile launches on the App Store and Google Play on March 21st. To learn more about Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, visit the game’s official website.