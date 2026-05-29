Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy introduces fan-favourite Sephiroth as new limited-time character

Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy is adding fan-favourite Sephiroth as a limited-time character

Grab him as part of the newest season, A Planet in Peril

And find some of the other characters' abilities in the new free draw

Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy finally hit mobile a few weeks ago in late March. And aside from bringing together the protagonists from many different entries in the series, it's still introducing more. You won't be surprised to learn that the latest is everyone's favourite emo prettyboy, Sephiroth.

Sephiroth debuts as a character who can be unlocked as a limited-time reward for completing the newest season of Dissidia Duellum, A Planet in Peril. You'll have plenty of time to recruit him too, with Sephiroth being available until June 30th. This also gives you a good chance to check out our Dissidia Duellum tier list while you're at it!

A Planet in Peril will also include new storylines for you to uncover, such as The Comet's Gift and The Savior's Plan. Not to mention a Featured Character Draw that offers up to six different outfits for Sephiroth to boot.

Party Planet

Even if you're not all that interested in Sephiroth, you should probably check in during this event, as Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy is running a log-in campaign to celebrate the new update. That's on top of offering a free draw to grab some of the abilities from the current character roster to use.

While Dissidia Duellum is an interesting concept, what with bringing together so many fan-favourite characters, I have heard rumblings that people aren't altogether happy with the monetisation model. And with the familiar spectre of limited-time draws, summoning banners and whatnot, it's hard to deny that it can interfere with what otherwise is an interesting new experience from Square Enix.

Still, if you find yourself needing a break or just want to refresh your palate, why not check out some of the entries on our list of the five new mobile games to try this week. Which is where we offer up some of the most interesting launches from the last seven days!