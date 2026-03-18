Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy announces release date for this reverse isekai RPG

Trapped in another world with my buster sword

Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy brings your favourite characters to the modern day

Duke it out in 3v3 battles to be the first to take down legendary bosses

Play as fan favourites such as Cloud, Lightning and Clive

Final Fantasy has gone to some pretty strange places in its long, long history. Be that the time you played as a trio of idols or a group of guys who resembled the roster of O-Zone (look it up). But Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy may just take the cake as it announces its official release on March 23rd.

That's because Dissidia Duellum doesn't take place in the realm of fantasy, or even sci-fi. Instead, it brings fan-favourite characters such as Cloud Strife and Lightning to modern-day Tokyo in an attempt to thwart a new multiversal threat.

Major mashup crossovers like this aren't unusual, but we don't see them often on mobile outside the realm of collaborations. But Dissidia Duellum will see you and two other players team up to battle it out in 3v3 matches to take down challenging bosses faster than your rival party.

Streets of rage (and fancy clothing)

Aesthetically speaking, I'm sure that Dissidia Duellum will be exciting for fans who enjoy seeing their favourite characters rocking streetwise fashion. Whether there's a substantial crossover amongst those who want to jump into fast-paced 3v3 battles is anyone's guess.

For my money, I find this to be quite an intriguing curiosity. It might not grab me, given I'm not much of an FF fan, but I can certainly see the appeal. However, Square Enix has flubbed some great releases in the past, so there's a part of me that's cynical they'll keep Dissidia Duellum going long enough to gain the cult-classic status it'll inevitably garner.

In the meantime, though, if you want to see what other presence Square Enix's (and perhaps the JRPG genre's) most popular franchise has on smartphones, be sure to check out our list of the best Final Fantasy games on mobile?