The Hidden Ones gets new trailer that establishes what this 3D martial arts RPG is all about

The Hidden Ones has unveiled a new trailer for the martial arts anime

It sees you taking on various paranormally powered opponents

MoreFun Studios' upcoming release is based on a hit manga called The Outcast

The weekend is here once more. And alongside it come some exciting new teases for upcoming releases. Not least is one we've followed for a while, MoreFun Studios' The Hidden Ones, which has just released a brand-new, action-packed trailer.

Loosely based on martial arts franchise The Outcast, The Hidden Ones now looks to be taking its own direction in terms of plot that sits alongside the original. What's certainly true of both is fast-paced, fists 'n feet flying action to be had on mobile. And the trailer certainly delivers in terms of impressive action.

Of course, the description seems to indicate this is a well-known moment for fans of the series. However, it's all Greek to me. But what we do get from it are the variety of moves and martial-arts styles on show, not to mention the mixture of more authentic moves and full-on DBZ lightning bolts.

Not so hidden anymore

Aside from all this, there's not much else to be said that isn't already self-evident about The Hidden Ones. I think my only gripe so far with what's been revealed is that for those unfamiliar with the series, like myself, there's not really much by way of a primer on what to expect.

But, in terms of what the actual game will look like, The Hidden Ones has had plenty of time in the oven to be refined and iterated upon. So, I wouldn't be surprised if the next major news we hear about The Hidden Ones is when it'll be released on mobile.

The Hidden Ones certainly delivers in terms of gorgeous graphics and fast-paced gameplay. But perhaps you prefer things a little on the simpler side, or maybe you're just worried your phone can't handle it. In which case, why not check out our Playtiles review to see what this new concept for mobile gaming has to offer?