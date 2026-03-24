Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy is out now for a PvPvE take on the hit RPG franchise

Try saying THAT three times fast

Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy is now available on iOS and Android

It features various characters drawn from across the series, transplanted to modern-day Tokyo

Not only that, but it features original soundtracks and more!

The Final Fantasy franchise has been to practically every setting imaginable, from true fantasy to high-tech worlds closer to sci-fi than anything else. But in Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy, the newly released mobile spinoff, they're going somewhere entirely new: modern-day Tokyo city.

Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy is a 3v3, PvPvE multiplayer battler set in the modern world, where your favourite Final Fantasy characters have somehow ended up duking it out with each other and powerful boss monsters. The goal is simply to fight off the other team while being the first to take down the boss.

You'll be able to take your favourite characters such as Cloud, Lightning or... Clive (hey, they can't all have cool names) into battle as one of four different roles, ranging from frontline melee to backline support. Customise their abilities and win the day, using simple to learn but hard to master controls.

Finality

That modern-day setting also isn't mere set-dressing; you're promised an entire storyline featuring your favourite characters interacting. Not to mention a variety of customisable looks for them, and a suite of soundtracks drawn from across the Final Fantasy franchise. Suffice it to say, if you're a devoted FF enthusiast, you'll find plenty of exciting easter eggs and recognisable leitmotifs here!

While I'm not big into Final Fantasy (I was into Dragon Quest if nothing else), I can definitely see the appeal of something like Dissidia Duellum for fans. I'm not sure how much crossover there is between enthusiasts for single-player JRPGs and multiplayer PvP battlers, however. Hopefully, it'll have a little something for everyone, both beginners and veterans alike.

Looking for more action on mobile like Final Fantasy? Then be sure to dig into our list of the best RPGs on Android to see what we think is worth playing!