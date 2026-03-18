Baseball Hits 26 brings MLB action to the palm of your hand on iOS and Android

Swing, batter, batter

Baseball Hits 26 is a new take on the sports sim genre from Ares Interactive

It focuses on simple, no-frills, but surprisingly realistic sports simulation

And it's also packed to the gills with official MLB players to bring to your side

So far this year, we've had major launches and announcements for fantastical adventures across strategy, action and roleplaying. So it seems only fitting that we go back to something just a little more realistic, as MLB action arrives for mobile in the form of Baseball Hits 26 from Ares Interactive!

By all accounts, this is not the latest entry in an existing series but an entirely new effort in terms of sports simulation. Baseball Hits promises MLB (Major League Baseball) action to the tune of over 800 real-world players such as Juan Soto, Tarik Skubal and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Gameplay-wise, there's a refreshing no-frills presentation to Baseball Hits 26. Simply tap the screen at the right time to swing, and (hopefully) hit that coveted home run to carry the game. It even expands into the realm of pitching with the intent of short, fun sessions.

Called shot

I think what stands out to me the most about Baseball Hits 26 is that it seems very feature-rich for what looks to be a relatively new entry into the genre for Ares Interactive. Of course, there are still some elements, such as card-based unlockable team members, that may chafe for sports purists, but you could do far worse.

Naturally, you'll find other popular features here too, such as Clubs that you can enter to compete together with and live events and tournaments to jump into. And with the aforementioned enormous roster of recognisable baseball names, it may be a powerful new competitor if you're looking for a fresh sports sim.

If you're looking to experience what else mobile has to offer for sports fans, then you're in luck, because it's packed to the rafters. Just to start, why not take a look at our list of the best sports games for Android to see some of our top picks?