Marvel Strike Force to introduce its first Mexican female character, Eclipse

Marvel Strike Force is set to introduce an all-new original character called Eclipse

Formerly Maria Marquez, Eclipse now boasts the powers of the moon goddess, Ixchel

As her chosen avatar, Eclipse debuts with moon-themed abilities in a new power-up event

With a vast roster of heroes and villains, a comprehensive Marvel game would be a mighty undertaking indeed. But far from just plumbing the back issues of the Marvel vault, Scopely are set to introduce an all-new character to Marvel Strike Force. Eclipse, their first Mexican female character, is set to debut as an official part of Marvel canon!

Maria Marquez (wouldn't be a Marvel character without an alliterative name) was once an archaeologist trying to uncover the lost temple of the Mayan moon goddess Ixchel. After eventually uncovering it, she found herself granted strange powers as the avatar of the goddess herself.

As you might expect, there's a clear amount of inspiration from Mesoamerican art and culture in Eclipse's appearance. The moon motif is also reflected in her abilities, switching from Crescent, to Full and New moon stances depending upon which ability she uses. The Eclipse Found event that's coming up will not only introduce Eclipse to fans, but also offer the chance to power her up further.

Strike Hard

The decision to create an entirely original character for Strike Force is not an unusual one. We've had characters such as Spider-Weaver (no relation to Web-Weaver), Deathpool and Vahl all make appearances, but if I had to hazard a guess, there's also an inkling of the success Scopely hope to recreate.

Luna Snow, one of Marvel's big breakout hits in recent years, originated in Marvel Future Fight. And with Eclipse being a 'part of Marvel canon', the implication is that Maria Marquez could end up being a success on par with the K-pop idol. Or at least, I would assume that's the hope.

Either way, there's a good reason to check in on Strike Force with her introduction and a new power-up event taking place. Be sure to check out our Marvel Strike Force team tier list and see what they have to offer.