Disney Speedstorm's latest free season, Rumbly Tumbly Adventure, is now live

Foot to the floor

Disney Speedstorm has its latest season now available

Rumbly Tumbly Adventure introduces Winnie the Pooh, Tigger and Eeyore

There are also new mid-season racers and more being added

Disney Speedstorm has covered a wide gamut of Disney characters from across history. Be that Pirates of the Caribbean, Snow White, Monsters Inc. and beyond. But its latest free season that's just arrived may have the oddest additions yet in Rumbly Tumbly Adventure for Disney Speedstorm.

That's because the three newest characters are none other than the fan-favourite inhabitants of the Hundred Acre Wood. Winnie the Pooh, Tigger and Eeyore all join the lineup of racers, each bringing a different ability to the asphalt.

Winnie the Pooh, for example, can unleash bees on rival racers, while his charged power gives him a temporary shield and leaves a sticky trail of honey behind him. Tigger, meanwhile, as you might expect, bounces around and can charge up his power to perform a super bounce.

Crying time

Of course, Eeyore makes use of his sadness to carry the day and is able to summon a raincloud that slicks the track to slow down other racers. Meanwhile, his charged version lets him stick tails onto allies to provide buffs, or onto enemies to debuff them. You'll want to check our Disney Speedstorm tier list to see where they might end up.

Naturally, the trio are joined by Crew Members such as Christopher Robin, Piglet and Kanga. Meanwhile, Sadness from Inside Out and Jumba from Lilo & Stitch are set to become free for everyone. There are also two new mid-season racers joining from everyone's favourite tear-jerker Up, as Carl Fredricksen and Russell enter the race.

There's plenty more to check in on, too, including more Supercharged Racers and the addition of new heroes to the Vault for you to sink your teeth into.

