Hay Day sees Supercell partner with Muddy Paws Rescue for a dog-aiding charity event

Howl at the moon

Hay Day is teaming up with Muddy Paws Rescue

The event will see Huskies and Alaskan Malamutes appear around the farm

Work towards community goals, as in-game store purchases see a portion of the proceeds go to charity

While it may not be as flashy or high-profile as some of Supercell's other fare, such as Clash of Clans, Hay Day is undoubtedly one of their cornerstones. I'm sure many of you fondly remember putting many hours into Hay Day, and wouldn't you know it? Now there's a good reason to do so again this holiday season!

That's because Supercell is teaming up with the US-based animal fostering organisation and shelter Muddy Paws Rescue for a new in-game event called Home for the Howlidays. The event will see Huskies and Alaskan Malamutes (that's a type of dog) making an appearance on the farm until December 24th.

You'll want to keep a close eye out for these pups and tap them to gain in-game rewards, as well as contribute towards Muddy Paws Rescue. That's because the partnership will see Hay Day providing a monetary donation to the group, alongside a portion of proceeds from in-game store sales throughout the event period.

It's a dog's life

Considering that Hay Day's last collab was with Gordon Ramsay of all people , I think it's fair to say that Muddy Paws Rescue is a suitably worthy cause for the holidays. And besides that, it's a bit cuter than a sweary chef.

Better yet, it won't just be you alone working to find all these hidden dogs. You'll also be contributing towards community milestones and goals with further rewards. So, as you chill out for the holidays, it's well worth digging into what Hay Day has to offer in helping dogs in need this Christmas.

And if you want to complement your do-gooding with some other top releases, why not check out some of our lists? The best games in soft launch tell you exactly what's upcoming that you can hop into over the Christmas period.