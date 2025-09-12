Disney Speedstorm announces upcoming open roster week event

Maximum speed

Disney Speedstorm is set to host its first open roster week

During this period you'll be able to play any racer for free

Some lucky winners will get free shards, with one receiving the entire roster for free

In Disney Speedstorm, you play as one of your favourite characters from the animation juggernaut, putting pedal to the metal and burning rubber on the kart racing circuit. The only drawback has been needing to unlock (or purchase) additional characters. But if you've been unsure about taking the dive, that might all be about to change.

That's because from September 18th to 24th, you'll be able to jump into a special event coming to Disney Speedstorm. These few days will mark its very first Open Roster week. During this period, you'll be able to try every single racer in the game completely free.

Not only that, but there's also a host of in-game rewards that you can grab as part of the event. Not to mention some prize packages. Additionally, 101 random players will be selected to receive 10 racer shards for a randomly selected racer, while 1 Golden Ticket winner will get the entire roster for free.

A free sampler

I think it's fair to say that Disney Speedstorm is an excellent racer, but like a fighter, it's a bit of a shame that so many top characters are gated off in the roster. Admittedly, that's not altogether surprising considering monetising a kart racer is a tricky balancing act at the best of times.

Still, the open roster week is sure to bring in many sceptical players and leave some people hooked. And for the rest of us, it's just a chance to try out what Speedstorm has to offer without any commitment.

