Reverse: 1999 announces version 2.8 Paradise Regained is dropping later this month

Live and direct

Reverse: 1999 has unveiled new details of the upcoming version 2.8, Paradise Regained

Four new characters, a free six-star character and a variety of rewards are on offer

Urika, first debuting in version 1.9's story, will be free to recruit simply by logging in

Reverse: 1999's recent anniversary livestream highlighted a huge amount of new content arriving in Bluepoch Games' time-bending RPG. The best part? You won't need to wait long to jump into version 2.8 Paradise Regained, as it's set to arrive September 19th for all platforms!

The reveals were made as part of the version 2.8 livestream, showcasing new characters and content as hosted in-character by Regulus Sonetto and the newly introduced character, Nautika. That includes four new characters, a free six-star character and a host of rewards to celebrate the event.

The headlining additions in Paradise Regained are two new characters, the six-star Nautika and Uurich. Nautika boasts two forms, with different skills for each one, while Urich (who you'll recognise from the story of version 1.9) joins as a totally free six-star character available just by logging in.

Lost and found

Nautika will be available as part of the Anniversary Limited Banner called The Myth at Her Fingertips! You'll be able to log in during the event to nab Decatone - [The Myth at Her Fingertips] to get 10 free summons for the banner. There's also another new six-star character in the form of Moldir in the new banner, From the Ruin of the Past.

And that's still only part one of this event! Yes, there's even more in store, believe it or not. Part II introduces even more rewards, including two free five-star characters and 30 free summons for all, while new players are enticed in with 100 free summons and their own selectable six-star character, too.

That's still barely scratching the surface, as Part III of the event also introduces new gameplay, which Part IV builds on further. Suffice it to say, you'd better check in for these new events!

That's still barely scratching the surface, as Part III of the event also introduces new gameplay, which Part IV builds on further. Suffice it to say, you'd better check in for these new events!