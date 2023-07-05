Disney Sorcerer's Arena tier list - Best characters
I always wanted to bash Mickey Mouse with the Little Mermaid
Welcome to our Disney Sorcerer's Arena tier list page, and let me just explain it a bit. We made four tier lists, with one for each game mode, except the first one which ranks the characters by their overall performance!
Disney Sorcerer's Arena is a really cool RPG that combines all the elements that draw the line between a simple RPG and a good one. The fact that they sprinkle some cool graphics and smooth gameplay on top, results in a game that I ended up playing for hours on end, which surprised me!
But all throughout my gameplay, one question popped up in my mind - who are the best characters in the game? Well, if you've been wondering the same thing, then look no further, because I've done all my research and compiled you a complete Disney Sorcerer's Arena tier list.
In the tier list below you can discover who are all the best characters in the game ranked by tier, so you can have an easier time assembling the best team in the game. Of course, if you are looking for some of the best teams in the game, then you better check out our article on the best teams in Disney Sorcerer's Arena!
Ideally, you want to have a tank that can soak up a lot of the damage directed towards your team, a healer - (almost) any support character should do, and damage dealers. It's important to have both AoE damage dealers and single-target units because if you want to kill certain bosses before they obliterate your team, that is your best shot.
Constantly upgrade your best charactersRemember to constantly upgrade your best units (those that are in the SS-tier especially), because they will become crazy strong once they're maxed out - that's the main reason why they are top tier at the moment. Also, it could be useful to upgrade some of the units in the S-tier, because even if they are not as strong as the characters in the SS-tier, they are doing exceptionally well.
Later on in the game, you can shift your attention towards more units (let's say you can make a PvP-oriented team, one specifically designed to be awesome at Club Conquest and a final one that you will use only in Raid). Just don't do that at the very beginning, because it will cost you a lot of resources that you need in order to progress in the story stages.
I will start off with a general tier list, then I will go into more details on the following pages regarding the other content of the game, such as PvP, Club Conquest and Raid.
1
Disney Sorcerer's Arena General Tier List
The general tier list will have an overall score for all the heroes. Here, they will be listed according to how well they perform in PvP, PvE, Club Conquest and the Forbidden Depths raid. If you want a more specific tier list, then check out the next pages to see which heroes excel at each individual tasks.SS-tier units (the best)
- Remy & Linguini
- Edna Mode
- BayMax
- Beast
- Bruno
- Cobra Bubbles
- Captain Lightyear
- Esmeralda
- Dash
- Alice
- Snow White
- Elsa
- GoGo
- Zeus
- Hades
- Hercules
- Hiro
- Mickey Mouse
- Belle
- Ralph
- Rapunzel
- Stitch
- Ursula
- Zurg
- Cheshire Cat
- Winnie the Pooh
- Evil Queen
- Eeyore
- White Rabbit
- Pacha
- Kuzco
- Princess Kida
- Quasimodo
- Anna
- Claude Frollo
- Barley
- Daisy Duck
- Davy Jones
- Donald Duck
- Dr. F
- Fix-it Felix
- Fred
- Gantu
- Shank
- Honey Lemon
- Ian
- Maui
- Maurice
- Megara
- Merida
- Miguel
- Moana
- Mother Gothel
- Mulan
- Namaari
- Pain and Panic
- Pegasus
- Pocahontas
- Raya
- Shan Yu
- Shere Khan
- Sheriff of Nottingham
- Wasabi
- Mad Hatter
- Sox
- Huntsman
- Tigger
- Milo Thatch
- Dr. Facilier
- King Candy
- Big Bad Wolf
- Chunk
- Genie
- Gizmoduck
- Jafar
- King Triton
- Kristoff
- Madam Mim
- Merlin
- Minnie Mouse
- Mr. Incredible
- Oogie Boogie
- Phil
- Robin Hood
- Scrooge
- Sergeant Calhoun
- Simba
- Sven
- Syndrome
- The Horned King
- Vanellope
- Wendy
- Woody
- Yokai
- March Hare
- Ariel
- Baloo
- Big Baby
- Powerline
- Bo Peep
- Buzz Lightyear
- Demona
- Elastigirl
- Flynn
- Gadget
- Hermes
- Jack Jack
- Jasmine
- Judy Hopps
- Lotso
- Manticore
- Maximus
- Mrs. Potts
- Pete
- Pluto
- Prince Erick
- Caterpillar
- Quorra
- Sally
- Scar
- Smee
- Sorcerer Mickey
- Violet
- Aladdin
- Anger
- Captain Hook
- Goofy
- Jack Skellington
- Monterey Jack
- Max Goof
- Mor'du
- Peter Pan
- Sulley
- Chip
- Cogsworth
- Jack Sparrow
- Lumiere
- Olaf
- Queen of Hearts
- Rafiki
- Randall Boggs
- Steamboat Mickey
- Tinkerbell
- Frozone
- Hopper
- Jangles
- Kronk
- Dale
- Darkwing Duck
- Gaston
- Jessie
- Yzma
2
Disney Sorcerer's Arena PvP Tier List
These are some of the heroes that excel in PvP. Of course, some of them (like Beast for example) excel at much more than PvP, so that's why they are SS-tier in multiple instances. For a hero to be good at PvP, they should have the ability to inflict crowd control, or the ability to resist it, which is the case for Beast. They can also have great AoE damage or other stats that have a great effect against players.SS-tier units
- Remy & Linguini
- Edna Mode
- Baymax
- Esmeralda
- Evil Queen
- Beast
- Bruno
- Cobra Bubbles
- Elsa
- Fred
- GoGo
- Hades
- Hercules
- Hiro
- Mickey Mouse
- King Candy
- Claude Frollo
- Sheriff of Nottingham
- Ursula
- Ralph
- Zeus
- Zurg
- Tigger
- Alice
- White Rabbit
- Cheshire Cat
- Winnie the Pooh
- Eeyore
- Pacha
- Kuzco
- Captain Lightyear
- Princess Kida
- Quasimodo
- Snow White
- Anna
- Barley
- Belle
- Dr. Facilier
- Dash
- Donald Duck
- Shank
- Dr. F
- Fix-it Felix
- Honey Lemon
- Ian
- Maui
- Miguel
- Mother Gothel
- Namaari
- Pain and Panic
- Pegasus
- Rapunzel
- Shan Yu
- Stitch
- Sox
- Mad Hatter
- Huntsman
- Milo Thatch
- Daisy Duck
- Gantu
- Genie
- Madam Mim
- Megara
- Merida
- Moana
- Mulan
- Phil
- Pocahontas
- Raya
- Shere Khan
- Vanellope
- Wasabi
- Wendy
- March Hare
- Big Bad Wolf
- Davy Jones
- Demona
- Gadget
- Jack Jack
- Jafar
- Maurice
- Powerline
- Oogie Boogie
- Pete
- Robin Hood
- Scrooge
- Sven
- Syndrome
- Woody
- Yokai
- Caterpillar
- Chunk
- Peter Pan
- Elastigirl
- Flynn
- Gizmoduck
- Judy Hopps
- King Triton
- Kristoff
- Manticore
- Merlin
- Minnie Mouse
- Mr. Incredible
- Scar
- Sergeant Calhoun
- Simba
- The Horned King
- Violet
- Baloo
- Bo Peep
- Buzz Lightyear
- Hermes
- Jack Skellington
- Lotso
- Pluto
- Prince Erick
- Quorra
- Sally
- Smee
- Sorcerer Mickey
- Aladdin
- Max Goof
- Anger
- Ariel
- Big Baby
- Captain Hook
- Goofy
- Jasmine
- Maximus
- Monterey Jack
- Mor'du
- Mrs. Potts
- Sulley
- Cogsworth
- Jack Sparrow
- Lumiere
- Olaf
- Steamboat Mickey
- Chip
- Dale
- Darkwing Duck
- Gaston
- Queen of Hearts
- Rafiki
- Randall Boggs
- Tinkerbell
- Yzma
- Frozone
- Hopper
- Jangles
- Jessie
- Kronk
3
Disney Sorcerer's Arena Club Conquest Tier List
The Club Conquest is basically a Club event (like a guild event) where, in very little words, you have to capture bases and defend your own. For this instance you will need to deploy units in defense teams, but depending on your club, you can choose how many heroes you want to deploy (based on a number of factors, from strength to how good that character is).
Basically, you want to deploy your strongest units, no matter which ones they are. Take into consideration the fact that your units will receive various bonuses based on modifiers - it's slightly complicated, but let's take a look at some of the overall best units for Club Conquest!
These lists are slightly bigger, since you can use a combination of different heroes depending on the situation.S-tier units
- Remy & Linguini
- Edna Mode
- Alice
- Pacha
- Princess Kida
- Baymax
- Beast
- Bruno
- Dr. Facilier
- Belle
- Chunk
- Cobra Bubbles
- Daisy Duck
- Dash
- Donald Duck
- Elsa
- Fred
- Gantu
- Snow White
- GoGo
- Hades
- White Rabbit
- Hercules
- Hiro
- Esmeralda
- Lotso
- Maui
- Megara
- Merida
- Mickey Mouse
- Evil Queen
- Miguel
- Minnie Mouse
- Moana
- Mulan
- Cheshire Cat
- Pegasus
- Pluto
- Pocahontas
- Ralph
- Rapunzel
- Stitch
- Captain Lightyear
- Ursula
- Yokai
- Zeus
- Zurg
- Tigger
- Mad Hatter
- Sox
- Winnie the Pooh
- Eeyore
- Kuzco
- Milo Thatch
- Quasimodo
- Anna
- Barley
- Big Baby
- Bo Peep
- Buzz Lightyear
- Huntsman
- Davy Jones
- Dr. F
- Fix-it Felix
- Flynn
- Genie
- Gizmoduck
- Hermes
- Honey Lemon
- Ian
- Jasmine
- Claude Frollo
- King Triton
- King Candy
- Kristoff
- Madam Mim
- Manticore
- Maurice
- Maximus
- Mother Gothel
- Namaari
- Peter Pan
- Pain and Panic
- Phil
- Scrooge
- Shank
- Shan Yu
- Sheriff of Nottingham
- Simba
- Vanellope
- Wasabi
- Wendy
- Woody
- March Hare
- Baloo
- Big Bad Wolf
- Chip
- Demona
- Powerline
- Elastigirl
- Gadget
- Goofy
- Jack Jack
- Jack Skellington
- Jafar
- Judy Hopps
- Merlin
- Monterey Jack
- Mr. Incredible
- Oogie Boogie
- Prince Erick
- Queen of Hearts
- Quorra
- Raya
- Robin Hood
- Sally
- Sergeant Calhoun
- Shere Khan
- Sorcerer Mickey
- Sulley
- Smee
- Sven
- Syndrome
- The Horned King
- Violet
- Caterpillar
- Aladdin
- Anger
- Ariel
- Captain Hook
- Cogsworth
- Jack Sparrow
- Jessie
- Lumiere
- Mor'du
- Mrs. Potts
- Olaf
- Pete
- Randall Boggs
- Scar
- Dale
- Darkwing Duck
- Max Goof
- Frozone
- Gaston
- Hopper
- Jangles
- Kronk
- Rafiki
- Steamboat Mickey
- Tinkerbell
- Yzma
4
Disney Sorcerer's Arena Raid Tier List
For the Raid (Forbidden Depths for now), you want units that have the ability to tank, tank and tank some more. High HP units are also recommended, since the damage your units will receive is simply too much. If you can use a tank that has Taunt it's even better, because that will mitigate some of the damage thrown at your team. In terms of damage, you want to get powerful single target DPS units and possibly even some AoE (but they are not that great in certain phases though).S-tier units
- Remy & Linguini
- Edna Mode
- Alice
- Kuzco
- Princess Kida
- Baymax
- Beast
- Bruno
- Evil Queen
- Dr. Facilier
- Cheshire Cat
- Cobra Bubbles
- White Rabbit
- Dash
- Shank
- Esmeralda
- Hercules
- Hiro
- Honey Lemon
- King Triton
- Maurice
- Merlin
- Mickey Mouse
- Moana
- Mother Gothel
- Pain and Panic
- Captain Lightyear
- Claude Frollo
- Pocahontas
- Ralph
- Rapunzel
- Stitch
- Sven
- The Horned King
- Ursula
- Zeus
- Tigger
- Mad Hatter
- Sox
- Winnie the Pooh
- Eeyore
- Pacha
- Huntsman
- Snow White
- Milo Thatch
- Quasimodo
- Anna
- Ariel
- Baloo
- Barley
- Belle
- Davy Jones
- Donald Duck
- Elsa
- Fix-it Felix
- Gantu
- GoGo
- Hades
- Ian
- Jasmine
- Kristoff
- Miguel
- Mr. Incredible
- Mrs. Potts
- Phil
- Prince Erick
- Raya
- Robin Hood
- Shere Khan
- Sheriff of Nottingham
- Simba
- Vanellope
- Wasabi
- Wendy
- Woody
- Zurg
- March Hare
- Max Goof
- Big Baby
- Bo Peep
- Captain Hook
- Chunk
- Daisy Duck
- Dr. F
- Elastigirl
- Flynn
- Fred
- King Candy
- Gadget
- Genie
- Goofy
- Maui
- Maximus
- Megara
- Merida
- Mulan
- Namaari
- Oogie Boogie
- Pegasus
- Rafiki
- Sally
- Smee
- Scar
- Scrooge
- Sergeant Calhoun
- Shan Yu
- Sorcerer Mickey
- Syndrome
- Violet
- Caterpillar
- Aladdin
- Anger
- Big Bad Wolf
- Buzz Lightyear
- Cogsworth
- Demona
- Gizmoduck
- Hermes
- Jack Jack
- Jack Skellington
- Jack Sparrow
- Jafar
- Judy Hopps
- Lotso
- Madam Mim
- Manticore
- Minnie Mouse
- Monterey Jack
- Olaf
- Pete
- Powerline
- Pluto
- Quorra
- Randall Boggs
- Steamboat Mickey
- Sulley
- Tinkerbell
- Yokai
- Chip
- Dale
- Darkwing Duck
- Frozone
- Gaston
- Hopper
- Jangles
- Jessie
- Kronk
- Peter Pan
- Lumiere
- Mor'du
- Queen of Hearts
- Yzma