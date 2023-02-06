Disney Sorcerer's Arena codes for Energy and Loyalty Coins (February 2023)

- checked for new codes

If you're looking for some active Disney Sorcerer's Arena codes, you're in the best place possible. In today's article, we are going to check out all the latest redeem codes for the game and share them with you, as well as all the rewards they provide.

Disney Sorcerer's Arena active codes

At the moment there are no active codes

Expired

SPRINGISHERE

EGGCELLENT

SPRINGEGGHUNT

HIDDEN

CHOCOLATE

SPRINGINTOSPRING

INCREDIBLY

YEAR2DSA

YOHOHO

POTOFGOLD

KINDNESS

MIDWEEKBOOST - Rewards: 240 Campaign Energy

DEVOTEDTODSA - Rewards: 3 Loyalty Coins

POLKADOT

DSAHUGS

BLACKFRIDAY21

WINTERSOLSTICE

PUMPKINOCLOCK

HAUNTEDHOUR

WELCOMEREDEEM

REDEEMTWITTER

HAUNTEDCOIN2021

TESTNEWSFEED

These are all the active redeem codes in the game at the moment. They are case-sensitive, so you can either copy them from the list and paste them into the text box or type them exactly as you see them!

How to redeem codes in Disney Sorcerer's Arena?

In order to redeem the codes, all you need to do is follow the steps below:: Open the Settings menu in the upper right corner of the screen (the one with the cog icon).: In the text bar window you see underneath all the options, you have a Redeem Code option.: Type in your code and tap on Submit.

The rewards should be automatically granted to your account, and if they don't work, then you will receive a pop-up notification that reads something along the lines of 'the code is invalid or expired'. Make sure you typed in the code correctly (if it's not an expired code), and try again!

We don't often get new DSA codes released, and they are usually available for a limited time only. Therefore, it's best to check back on this page often since we will update this article as soon as something new is out!

If you're interested in the game, don't miss out on Disney Sorcerer's Arena best characters tier list that we have compiled, but also, the list of best teams in this Disney gacha!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Artur Novichenko