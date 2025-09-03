Discovery Tour: Medieval Baghdad brings the historical intrigue of Assassin's Creed to mobile

No stabbings here

Discovery Tour: Medieval Baghdad is a new spin-off of Assassin's Creed: Mirage

It offers up a new, education-focused take on the franchise

Themed around education and entirely non-violent, it's intended to help educate people about history

If you want the full experience of Assassin's Creed: Mirage in the palm of your hand, you'll need to have one of the latest generations of iPhones. But you can still get a snapshot with Sugar Creative's upcoming educational spinoff, Discovery Tour: Medieval Baghdad.

I don't think I'm alone in stating that one of my favourite things in the older Assassin's Creed series entries was learning. I spent a surprising amount of time poring over codex entries about Renaissance Italy in Assassin's Creed II, and even the latter days of the series, like Origins, offered immersive snapshots of historical life.

Discovery Tour: Medieval Baghdad is comparable to something like Disco Elysium Mobile, transforming Assassin's Creed: Mirage into an interactive visual novel. Dense with puzzles and codex entries to explore, the intent is to be more educational about medieval Baghdad while also providing much of the fun espionage and action that Assassin's Creed is known for.

Just a mirage

If you're a parent, you won't need to worry about all that nasty assassination stuff either. Sugar Creative have reportedly worked with eight different museums and tried to craft Discovery Tour to align with actual school curricula. It's also entirely non-violent, focusing much more on the sneakiness and puzzle-solving than the aforementioned murdering.

It may not grab longtime fans who enjoy the (literal) cut-and-thrust of the series. But I think that Assassin's Creed has always benefitted from having something of a historical basis. Now if only they figured out a way to retroactively remove all that Animus nonsense.

