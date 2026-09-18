Disney Dreamlight Valley brings Oogie Boogie to the Valley for six weeks of scares

Magic mirror on the wall...

Oogie Boogie opens a portal in Scrooge’s store

Unlock Zero and Oogie as residents

Halloween brings new outfits, events and furniture

Pumpkins and spooky décor already started showing up in my local supermarket a couple of weeks ago. Everyone's doing Halloween early now. Disney Dreamlight Valley is at least doing it with a bit of style, because Season of Scares lands free on all platforms on September 23rd and gives Oogie Boogie six weeks to make a mess of the place.

It starts with a mirror appearing in Scrooge McDuck's store, because of course it does. Step through, and you're in Oogie's lair, working through weekly challenges and slowly piecing together what he's got planned for the Valley.

Finishing the questline will get you Zero, Jake Skellington’s ghost dog, plus Oogie Boogie himself as a resident. There's a catch, though. The first quest has to be started before November 4th. Miss that window, and you're waiting until next year to have the sack man move in.

The Haunting Elegance Star Path runs alongside it, with bewitching outfits, Halloween decorations and furniture on the darker end of whimsical.

The Premium Shop is decking up for Halloween too. You will find Stitch's Vampire Costume Dream Style, the Sinister Bridge Set, and a companion bundle built around Lucifer from Cinderella, a cat who spent an entire film being absolutely awful to everyone.

Two limited-time events round things off. The Haunted Floating Festival returns from October 7th to 31st. Trick-or-Treat is back from October 14th to 31st with new candy-collecting activities and rewards of its own.

Some housekeeping arrives in Disney Dreamlight Valley as well. A new Event Board keeps track of up to three live events at once, and an emote wheel lets you fire off emotes at your villagers and your friends.

If you'd rather your valley stuck to crops and quiet mornings, our list of the best mobile games like Stardew Valley has a few where nothing climbs out of the furniture.