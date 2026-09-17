Epic Mickey: Rebrushed lets you explore a darker take on Disney's famous mouse mascot

Disney's Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is out now on iOS and Android

Jump into a bizarre world that reinvents Disney's famous mascot

Explore the Wasteland and do battle with Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

Nowadays, Disney is best-known for its bright and colourful gaming experiences. But back in 2010, they decided to try something different with a darker, albeit not pitch-black, take on their beloved mascot. That's when we saw the debut of Disney's Epic Mickey, which has now made the jump to mobile with Epic Mickey: Rebrushed!

Offering an updated take on the original 3D platformer, Epic Mickey: Rebrushed puts you in the shoes of Mickey Mouse himself as he jumps into a surreal adventure through the Wasteland, an island of misfit toys full of characters from Disney's pre-history, battling against precursor Oswald the Lucky Rabbit.

Brush up on your skills

Epic Mickey was an oddity when it first released, and was a bit of a confusing note in Disney's gaming history. But with a designer like Warren Spector on board, it should be no surprise that it grew a devoted following and is considered something of a cult classic.

With that in mind, it'll be very exciting both for longtime fans and complete newcomers that they can now experience it not just on mobile, but in its revamped, refreshed (you might say rebrushed) form.

At an upfront price tag of $15.99, it may be a bit much to ask. But Epic Mickey boasts not just a pretty well-rounded, critically acclaimed 3D platforming format, but also plenty of alternate endings and secrets to uncover. So while it may not offer a demo, having been around for so long, it's not hard to take a look around and decide whether this darker take on the world of Mickey Mouse is for you.

Speaking of new releases, if you find yourself at a loose end this weekend, why not check out our list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some choice picks?