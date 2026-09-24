Disney Dreamlight Valley's Season of Scares lets you get spooked with Oogie Boogie

Disney Dreamlight Valley is introducing its new Season of Scares update as of today

Oogie Boogie invades the valley, and you'll be accompanied by Zero as you work to accomplish new tasks

Meanwhile, there's a brand-new suite of halloween furniture to unlock, quality of life changes and more!

Disney Dreamlight Valley may be best known for offering a whimsical world of familiar childhood favourites, but with Halloween right around the corner, it shouldn't be surprising that things are getting spooky. Disney Dreamlight Valley has just launched its Season of Scares, which brings even more additions to the Valley straight from Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas!

Of course, Jack Skellington is already a resident of the valley. So who would be joining the lineup this time? None other than Oogie Boogie, the fan-favourite villain of Nightmare Before Christmas! You'll be faced with weekly tasks to complete, and at the end you'll be able to bring in not just Oogie as a resident, but also Zero the ghost dog as a new companion!

Season of the Oogie Boogie

That's not all, of course, as this update also introduces the Haunting Elegance Star Path, which offers up plenty of hauntingly good furniture and cosmetics for you to unlock. You'll also be able to hop into the shop to browse the new good and bad witch bundles, and other additions themed for the Halloween season.

From October 7th to the 31st, Disney Dreamlight Valley will also see the return of its Haunted Floating Festival event, as well as the Trick or Treat event from the 14th to the 31st. Both events will offer exciting spooky activities, ranging from visiting a haunted fairground to trick-or-treating around the valley as you visit different houses.

And even if the season of scares isn't your cup of tea, this latest update introduces a bunch of new quality-of-life changes, such as the event board and emote wheel. So while you're checking in, be sure not to get spooked!

Or if this is somehow still a bit too scary for you, you can always check out our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week! I promise it's not that terrifying, probably.