Broken Ranks is a gritty MMORPG that lets you slice-up enemies in turn-based combat, now available on Android

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Baldur's Gate nostalgia, anyone?

Tactical turn-based combat with 10-second time limits

Hardcore fantasy world on a massive scale

Receive a booster pack code in our exclusive giveaway

Whitemoon Games has unleashed a dose of old-school dark fantasy on mobile with Broken Ranks, an isometric MMORPG now available for Android. Blending the party-based adventuring of Baldur's Gate with tactical inspiration from Heroes of Might & Magic and Disciples, this free-to-play MMORPG looks to scratch that classic fantasy itch - and lop off a few limbs in the process!

There's plenty of grim storytelling to get stuck into, too, with narrative-driven quests taking you across war-torn lands and into the unfortunate lives of the locals caught up in the chaos. You'll also have a classic roster of classes to choose from, with a mix of damage-dealers, archers, mages, and, the seldom seen but always appreciated, debuffer.

Combat is where things get particularly interesting as you’ll have plenty to tinker around with during turn-based battles, but only a short window to make your moves. Each turn comes with a 10-second time limit that raises the stakes and pushes you to fine-tune your tactics if you want to gain the upper hand.

You'll also be able to take your progress across supported platforms thanks to cross-progression, while Guilds and the Tournament League offer opportunities to team up with other players or test your mettle in PvP.

If Broken Ranks has your interest piqued and you feel ready to dive in, we have a little something to help you get started. Whitemoon Games is giving away 100 booster pack codes, providing premium armour, health and stamina elixirs, teleportation scrolls, and other exclusive goodies. Simply fill out this Google Form with your chosen character's nickname and preferred contact method to enter!

The codes are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so don't hang about. Download Broken Ranks for free from Google Play, fill out the form, and get your gruesome adventure started on the right foot!

You can also stay up-to-date with Broken Ranks’ latest developments via the game’s official website and Discord. And, as an extra bonus, anyone who enters the code pocketgamer in the registration form when creating an account gets 7 days of premium for a great start.